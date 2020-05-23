TrustVerse (TRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.25 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $490,893.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.03620105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002939 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010937 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

