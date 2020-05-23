Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trivago from $3.30 to $1.80 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Trivago from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.34.

TRVG stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.71. Trivago has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Trivago had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trivago will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trivago by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

