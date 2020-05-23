Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRIP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.26.

Shares of TRIP opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

