Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Trex worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

NYSE:TREX opened at $127.71 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $127.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

