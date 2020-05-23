Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 254,883 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 15,028 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $4,530,340.88.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $307.60 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $327.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,043.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

