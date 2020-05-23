TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TSU opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.04. TIM Participacoes has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 662.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

