The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings. The Rubicon Project posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on RUBI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 48,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $247,132.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,004 shares of company stock worth $1,148,144 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 296,496 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $563.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.70. The Rubicon Project has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

