The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CEO Michael G. Barrett Sells 41,409 Shares

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 41,409 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $224,850.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael G. Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael G. Barrett sold 48,174 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $247,132.62.

Shares of RUBI stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $563.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.70.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. Analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 81,022 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 196.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,314,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 55.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,480,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 882,840 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,760,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,365,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 183,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

