Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $16.05. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 2,608,597 shares trading hands.

The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.36. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $341.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 101.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $540.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

