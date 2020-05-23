Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECD. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average of $137.96. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Tech Data by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 22.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

