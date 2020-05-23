TD Securities Cuts Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target to C$2.50

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Geodrill has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geodrill will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,531,300 shares in the company, valued at C$8,815,295.61.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.