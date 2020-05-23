Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Lowered to $19.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.96.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

