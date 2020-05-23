TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $150.00 at Cowen

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cowen from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTWO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.44.

TTWO stock opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $149.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

