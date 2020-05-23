TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $141.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.44.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

