TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Stephens

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.44.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.51 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $149.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.