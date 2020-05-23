TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.44.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

