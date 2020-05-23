SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX’s near-term prospects look gloomy as coronavirus continues to disrupt technology supply chains and logistics services across the globe. Moreover, organizations are pushing back their big and expensive technology purchases to preserve cash in an effort to stay afloat during this turbulent macroeconomic environment. Adverse foreign exchange volatility and high-debt level are other major concerns for SYNNEX. Nonetheless, SYNNEX is benefiting from growth in Concentrix business. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping it expand its product portfolio. Additionally, split of its Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly traded entities would add shareholder value and enhance its competitive position.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. Loop Capital cut their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Matthew Miau purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,893,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 5,436 shares worth $533,688. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in SYNNEX by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

