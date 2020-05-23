Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $52,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 63.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.44.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $149.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average is $121.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.