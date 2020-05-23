Swiss National Bank Has $46.79 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of Burlington Stores worth $46,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BURL opened at $202.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.67. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.96.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

