Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.68% of Juniper Networks worth $43,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

