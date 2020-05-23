Swiss National Bank Acquires 115,900 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,902 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $45,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,553 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 50.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.