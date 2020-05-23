SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Sells $489,343.68 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 25,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $489,343.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SVMK opened at $19.24 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVMK. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,225,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

