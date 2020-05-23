SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of SurModics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SurModics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get SurModics alerts:

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. SurModics has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.03 million, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that SurModics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SurModics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SurModics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SurModics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.