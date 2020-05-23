SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $491.03 million, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.00. SurModics has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that SurModics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in SurModics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SurModics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in SurModics during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SurModics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 718,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SurModics by 149.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 78,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

