Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) CFO Sells $375,450.00 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SUPN opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

