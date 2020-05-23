Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) CFO Sells $375,450.00 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SUPN opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
