Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Update

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,700 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 364,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $126,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $203,041.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,347 shares of company stock worth $261,051. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

