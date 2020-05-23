Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DNB Markets cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $248.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,792 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,396,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $4,708,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 337,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.