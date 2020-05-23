Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DNB Markets cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,792 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,396,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $4,708,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 337,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
