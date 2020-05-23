Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $253,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after buying an additional 498,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after buying an additional 498,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,264,000 after buying an additional 444,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $121.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

