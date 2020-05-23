Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) & SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NYSE:SOHO) Head to Head Comparison

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stag Industrial and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stag Industrial $405.95 million 9.24 $49.28 million $1.84 13.71 SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH $185.79 million 0.15 $1.91 million $1.11 1.71

Stag Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stag Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Stag Industrial has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stag Industrial and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stag Industrial 0 1 6 0 2.86 SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stag Industrial presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Stag Industrial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stag Industrial is more favorable than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Stag Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Stag Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stag Industrial and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stag Industrial 24.61% 4.96% 2.70% SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0.93% 1.77% 0.35%

Summary

Stag Industrial beats SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The Company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT, commonly called an UPREIT, and owns substantially all of its properties and conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership, STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Operating Partnership).

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

