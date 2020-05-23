Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPWH has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of SPWH opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.49. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $93,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

