South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin Sells 7,200 Shares

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SJI opened at $27.04 on Friday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 225.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083,040 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,437,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,339,000 after buying an additional 625,614 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,129,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,239,000 after buying an additional 292,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,686,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,174,000 after buying an additional 184,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

