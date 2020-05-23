Societe Generale Upgrades Compass Group (LON:CPG) to Buy

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.79). Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.
CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oddo Securities decreased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.31 ($17.91).
Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,149.50 ($15.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,244.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,660.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).
In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
