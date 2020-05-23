Societe Generale Upgrades Compass Group (LON:CPG) to Buy

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.79). Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oddo Securities decreased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.31 ($17.91).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,149.50 ($15.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,244.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,660.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.48) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Group will post 8973.0008299 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

