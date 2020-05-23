Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.8% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.7% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

