Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $554,086.45 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 31,393 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $554,086.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,173,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,361,127.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Jared Grusd sold 32,579 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $439,816.50.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jared Grusd sold 38,578 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $367,648.34.

SNAP opened at $17.67 on Friday. Snap Inc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut Snap to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Snap by 2,335.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

