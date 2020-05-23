Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $1,141,200.75 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,293 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,141,200.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,644,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,197,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 6,807.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Snap by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Snap to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

