Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYS opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. Sky Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.
