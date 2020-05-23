SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.40% of SilverCrest Metals worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 88,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $908,000.

SILV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.00 to $10.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.18.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

