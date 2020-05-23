Short Interest in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Grows By 5.2%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $134.73 on Friday. Winmark has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $479.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 374.83%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $575,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $15,579,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $430,160.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $2,897,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Winmark by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Winmark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Winmark by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WINA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.