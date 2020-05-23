Short Interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Decreases By 6.3%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 791,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 109,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

