Short Interest in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Expands By 10.9%

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE SFE opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Equities analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $66,803.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,343 shares of company stock valued at $194,751. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

