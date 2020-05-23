Short Interest in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Increases By 11.3%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE NUS opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $35,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after buying an additional 737,284 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $27,987,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after buying an additional 334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $5,734,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.