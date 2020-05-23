Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Declines By 8.5%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 212,524 shares during the period.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ APVO opened at $6.17 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.69.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.49). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.05% and a negative net margin of 102.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.