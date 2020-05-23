Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.54. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 183.76% and a negative net margin of 994.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.