Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in May

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In related news, Director Robert J. Lipstein purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,251.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 875,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of SBCF opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.