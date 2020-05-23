Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 5,000 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 834,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,343,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $110.32.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
