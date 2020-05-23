Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 5,000 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 834,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,343,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.