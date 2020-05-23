Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of SANM stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96.
In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
