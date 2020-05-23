Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.