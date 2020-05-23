Sam Samad Sells 1,357 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CFO Sam Samad sold 1,357 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $461,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sam Samad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $433,947.12.

On Thursday, April 16th, Sam Samad sold 1,697 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $509,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sam Samad sold 249 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total value of $72,842.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $354.70 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

