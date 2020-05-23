Ronald D. Sugar Sells 1,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.43 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

