Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells $1,182,700.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -123.31 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.65. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush increased their price target on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.