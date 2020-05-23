Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Holdings Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 114.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $104.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $183.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $198.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

